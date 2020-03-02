See All Plastic Surgeons in Vienna, VA
Dr. Amer Saba, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Vienna, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amer Saba, MD

Dr. Amer Saba, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vienna, VA. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Saba works at Elite Plastic Surgery in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Plastic Surgery
    2235 Cedar Ln Ste 301, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4857

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Grafts

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Mar 02, 2020
Dr. Saba is a supremely talented surgeon and an attentive practitioner. Dr. Saba saved one my fingers that was mangled in an accident. I'm typing this review with full use of that finger. Dr. Saba saw me weekly pre and post op to ensure the best possible outcome.
Dave Marra — Mar 02, 2020
About Dr. Amer Saba, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508923582
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Georgetown University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Darbhanga Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amer Saba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saba.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

