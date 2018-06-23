Overview

Dr. Amer Salhadar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Salhadar works at Amer. Salhadar M.d. P.A. in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.