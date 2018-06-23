Dr. Amer Salhadar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salhadar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Salhadar, MD
Overview
Dr. Amer Salhadar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Amer. Salhadar M.d. P.A.100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste 110B, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 350-0800
- 2 2121 Pease St Ste 603, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 350-0800
-
3
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 350-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! I was so nervous when I saw him as I was 6 months pregnant at the time and my unborn baby’ heart beat was irregular. He explained everything to me and answered all my questions. Every visit I went to I left with a peace of mind knowing that my baby was being cared for by this wonderful doctor. I would recommend him in a heart beat. Btw he was able to see me the same day my obstetrician referred me to him. I am very grateful for that and his care throughout my pregnancy.
About Dr. Amer Salhadar, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710986542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salhadar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salhadar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salhadar has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salhadar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salhadar speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salhadar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salhadar.
