Dr. Amer Skopic, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amer Skopic, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists of Eastern Connecticut LLC353 Main St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 533-0008
Prohealth Physicians of Manchester515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 533-0008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Connecticut Gastroenterology Assoc PC18 Haynes St Ste A, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 533-0008
Ellis Medical Center701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste A110, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 533-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skopic is literally the best GI ever. His staff are always pleasant and kinds. I went years with a different doctor and never had answers. Dr. Skopic had answers within a week or 2 as to what was actually going on with me. His APRN Kristin is great too. She works well with Dr. Skopic and is very knowledgeable too. I never have waited longer than an hour or so to hear from them.
About Dr. Amer Skopic, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
