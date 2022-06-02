Dr. Amer Suleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Suleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amer Suleman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Suleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heartbeat Clinic PA7777 Forest Ln Ste A236, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 504-9942
-
2
Gerald Sherrick Dental Pllc4541 Medical Center Dr Ste 800, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 504-9942
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planvista
- Principal Financial Group
- Pyramid Life
- Select Choice Insurance
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suleman?
Dr. Suleman and his team have been absolutely wonderful so far! The Heartbeat Clinic was a blessing to have come across because for the first time ever the symptoms I have been experiencing were, and are, being taking seriously. You can tell Dr. Suleman knows what he is talking about and genuinely wants to get to the root cause of each symptom. He is not pushy in any way and presents you with a number of options in which you, as the patient, can decide what you are or are not comfortable with. Genuinely a wonderful, wonderful doctor. He does not sugercoat or add unnecessary fluff to the things he says, and that's exactly what you would want from a doctor. I have come across many doctors before, but this is the first time I've come across one that proves with action that he cares and wants to help you find answers. It's almost impossible nowadays to find a doctor that is like Dr. Suleman! Direct, caring, to the point, and does not bs you. His team is also very gentle and caring, and they'll make you feel comfortable through each testing process you go through. I have not had any issues with wait times. Anything scheduled was either early or right on time. However, even if I would have had to wait, it'd still be 100% worth any wait time. Couldn't recommend this place enough! Thank you Dr. Suleman for caring enough to look deeper into each symptom and for taking your patients seriously! Thank you to the team that works alongside him to make this happen. You are an example other clinics should look up to and go by.
About Dr. Amer Suleman, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1285624254
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Fdn Hosp|INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS|Mid Am Heart Inst|SUNY @ Buffalo Graduate Med Consortium Program
- SUNY @ Buffalo Graduate Med Consortium Program
- SUNY @ Buffalo Graduate Med Consortium Program
- King Edward Medical College
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suleman works at
Dr. Suleman has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suleman speaks Urdu.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Suleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.