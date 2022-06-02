See All Cardiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Amer Suleman, MD

Cardiology
3.2 (54)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amer Suleman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Suleman works at Heartbeat Clinic PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartbeat Clinic PA
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A236, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 504-9942
  2. 2
    Gerald Sherrick Dental Pllc
    4541 Medical Center Dr Ste 800, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 504-9942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Syncope
Sinus Tachycardia
Treatment frequency



Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planvista
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Suleman and his team have been absolutely wonderful so far! The Heartbeat Clinic was a blessing to have come across because for the first time ever the symptoms I have been experiencing were, and are, being taking seriously. You can tell Dr. Suleman knows what he is talking about and genuinely wants to get to the root cause of each symptom. He is not pushy in any way and presents you with a number of options in which you, as the patient, can decide what you are or are not comfortable with. Genuinely a wonderful, wonderful doctor. He does not sugercoat or add unnecessary fluff to the things he says, and that's exactly what you would want from a doctor. I have come across many doctors before, but this is the first time I've come across one that proves with action that he cares and wants to help you find answers. It's almost impossible nowadays to find a doctor that is like Dr. Suleman! Direct, caring, to the point, and does not bs you. His team is also very gentle and caring, and they'll make you feel comfortable through each testing process you go through. I have not had any issues with wait times. Anything scheduled was either early or right on time. However, even if I would have had to wait, it'd still be 100% worth any wait time. Couldn't recommend this place enough! Thank you Dr. Suleman for caring enough to look deeper into each symptom and for taking your patients seriously! Thank you to the team that works alongside him to make this happen. You are an example other clinics should look up to and go by.
    Alyona (Aly) — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Amer Suleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Alton Ochsner Fdn Hosp|INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS|Mid Am Heart Inst|SUNY @ Buffalo Graduate Med Consortium Program
    Residency
    • SUNY @ Buffalo Graduate Med Consortium Program
    Internship
    • SUNY @ Buffalo Graduate Med Consortium Program
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amer Suleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suleman has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Suleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

