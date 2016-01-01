Overview

Dr. Amer Zarka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Zarka works at Good Heart Medical Group, Inc. in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.