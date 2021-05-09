See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Amer Zeni, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amer Zeni, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Zeni works at Colorectal Clinic Of Michigan in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Clinic of Michigan
    6043 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 580-0005
  2. 2
    Colorectal Clinic Of Michigan
    29519 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 343-8717
  3. 3
    St John Hospital Medical Cntr G
    22101 Moross Rd Ste 212, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 343-7849

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Intestinal Obstruction
Colectomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Amer Zeni, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1477709327
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeni has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

