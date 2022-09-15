Dr. Amer Zureikat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zureikat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Zureikat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amer Zureikat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona, UPMC Presbyterian and Upmc Williamsport.
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center200 Lothrop St Fl 3 Ste D380, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-2852
David Koch Regnl Cncr Thrpy Ctr5150 Centre Ave Ste 413, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (888) 847-8836
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
When pancreatic cancer touched our family, we instantly began learning via the internet. The PanCan network recommended finding a surgeon who performs at least 15 surgeries per year. Our search led us to Dr. Zureikat. He performs 110-120 procedures a year and he was more than 1,000 miles from our home. The distance didn't deter us. We believed our best chance at a successful outcome was traveling to the Hillman Cancer Center. Dr. Zureikat is, of course, brilliant and a highly skilled surgeon. But he's also compassionate, an engaged listener, and willing to teach. He is surrounded by a team of pancreatic cancer specialists who work collaboratively
- General Surgery
- English
- 1063673465
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
