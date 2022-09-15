Overview of Dr. Amer Zureikat, MD

Dr. Amer Zureikat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona, UPMC Presbyterian and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Zureikat works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Biliary Atresia and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.