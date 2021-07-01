Dr. Ami Behara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Behara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ami Behara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 199 W Rand Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 725-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behara is wonderful! I had a prolapsed, bleeding vein, which is very painful. She quickly and gently took a look, empathized with my discomfort, and even got me in to see a surgeon RIGHT AWAY to cut and cauterize it, as it is potentially life threatening. She cares a lot and knows what she's doing.
About Dr. Ami Behara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati
- 1336301027
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behara has seen patients for Heartburn, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behara speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Behara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.