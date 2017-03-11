Overview of Dr. Ami Ben-Artzi, MD

Dr. Ami Ben-Artzi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute



Dr. Ben-Artzi works at Wittgrove Bariatric Center in Del Mar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.