Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ami Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ami Foster, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
Allay Primary Care24510 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 394-2390Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Foster for many years. She has always been very caring and ensures complete understanding of whatever she may be explaining. I’ve never felt rushed; she’s amazingly compassionate and ensures all bases are covered. I appreciate her conservative approach to pharmaceuticals, and think more physicians should practice as such. I still see her annually though I now live out-of-state. She’s a wonderful person and I’m incredibly blessed to have her as my physician.
About Dr. Ami Foster, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306874813
Education & Certifications
- McLennan County Medical Education and Research Foundation
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.