Dr. Ami Foster, MD

Family Medicine
3.1 (35)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ami Foster, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Allay Primary Care in Katy, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allay Primary Care
    24510 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 394-2390
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mittelschmerz Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 11, 2018
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Foster for many years. She has always been very caring and ensures complete understanding of whatever she may be explaining. I’ve never felt rushed; she’s amazingly compassionate and ensures all bases are covered. I appreciate her conservative approach to pharmaceuticals, and think more physicians should practice as such. I still see her annually though I now live out-of-state. She’s a wonderful person and I’m incredibly blessed to have her as my physician.
    Camille in Choctaw, OK — Jun 11, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Ami Foster, MD
    About Dr. Ami Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306874813
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McLennan County Medical Education and Research Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.