Overview of Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM

Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Nova Foot and Ankle in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.