Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Herndon, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM

Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Parikh works at Nova Foot and Ankle in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nova Foot and Ankle
    112 Elden St Ste D, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7595
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2018
    Dr. Parikh and her staff are wonderful - very professional and caring. Dr. Parikh is knowledgeable, compassionate, warm, patient and with a great sense of humor. I never felt rushed in my appointments. She answered all of my questions and concerns. Her staff is friendly and helpful and I've never had any billing issues with her office. Online scheduling is so easy, so it saves a phone call. I would highly recommend Dr. Parikh.
    Ashburn, VA — Mar 21, 2018
    About Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477790533
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlantic Health Systems
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ami Parikh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at Nova Foot and Ankle in Herndon, VA. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

