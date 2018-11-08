Overview of Dr. Ami Patel, MD

Dr. Ami Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Oceana Primary Care in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.