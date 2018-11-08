See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Ami Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (37)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ami Patel, MD

Dr. Ami Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Oceana Primary Care in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Oceana Primary Care PA
    4000 Shipyard Blvd Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28403 (910) 313-6954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 08, 2018
    I love Dr. Patel! I have been seeing her for over 13 years. She takes a holistic approach to wellness and sincerely cares about your health.
    Kasandra in Wilmington, NC — Nov 08, 2018
    About Dr. Ami Patel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
