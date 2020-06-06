Overview of Dr. Ami Raval, MD

Dr. Ami Raval, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Raval works at Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.