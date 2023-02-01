Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ami Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Ami Shah, MD
Dr. Ami Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah is an outstanding professional. Dr Shah discovered cancer under my eye, removed the cancer which also impaired my vision did eye surgery and then an eye brow lift. Fantastic work.
About Dr. Ami Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati
- 1447441126
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
