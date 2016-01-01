Dr. Ami Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Ami Shah, MD
Dr. Ami Shah, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ami Shah, MD
- Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558522144
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
