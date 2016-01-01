See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ami Shah, MD

Hematology
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ami Shah, MD

Dr. Ami Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 587-4322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ami Shah, MD

    • Hematology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942596366
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
