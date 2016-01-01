Dr. Ami Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ami Shah, MD
Dr. Ami Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ami Shah, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1942596366
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
