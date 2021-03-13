Dr. Amie Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amie Jackson, MD
Overview of Dr. Amie Jackson, MD
Dr. Amie Jackson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington1700 Nicholasville Road Suite 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is direct, thorough and has great empathy for her patients. She is quick to respond and has a great team.
About Dr. Amie Jackson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1023246949
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
