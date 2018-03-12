See All Plastic Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Amie Malihan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amie Malihan, MD

Dr. Amie Malihan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Malihan works at AMIE A MALIHAN, MD in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malihan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amie A Malihan, MD
    5046 AMBOY RD, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-6563

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Abdominoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Mar 12, 2018
My whole family comes to Amie. She's a pleasure, and is an expert in her field.
Diane C. — Mar 12, 2018
Dr. Malihan's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Malihan

Tell Us About Yourself

About Dr. Amie Malihan, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437360922
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amie Malihan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Malihan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Malihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Malihan works at AMIE A MALIHAN, MD in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malihan’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malihan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malihan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

