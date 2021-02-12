Dr. Amiel Bethel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amiel Bethel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Baltimore Washington Spine & Neuroscience Center203 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8160
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Life Changing!!! I first met Dr. Bethel in 2002 when nobody would operate on me for my back. The pain was unbearable & I had other health issues going on. He looked at me & said "Marcie, WE can do this!!!" I was operated on Sept 11, 2002. His commitment to me, making me better & finally getting me out of pain, changed my life! In 2016, I felt something blow in my neck & went to the emergency room several times from unbearable pain. I called Dr. Bethel & said "I need you, NOWWWW!" I was seen immediately & within several days he did successful fusion surgery on me. I pray I don't need to see him again w/ a problem, but I will always be grateful for his magnificent care & the brilliant man, he surely is!!! (he will always remember me as the one that was so grateful, I gave him a "thank you" letter to give his mother, from me!) *All true!
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Md
- U Of MD|University Of Md
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Bethel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bethel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bethel speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethel.
