Overview of Dr. Amiel Bethel, MD

Dr. Amiel Bethel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Bethel works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Group in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.