Overview of Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD

Dr. Amiel Moshfegh, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Moshfegh works at Stockdale Podiatry Group Inc. in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.