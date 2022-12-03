See All Rheumatologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (52)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD

Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Tokayer works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tokayer's Office Locations

    Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc
    1301 N Congress Ave Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-1800
    Boynton Beach Location
    6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 145, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 439-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 03, 2022
    I have seen several Doctors for my Rheumatoid Arthritis. He is the first doctor to take the time to discuss and eventually find a treatment that actually works. His staff is proficient and courteous. I highly recommend this Doctor.
    Vern H. — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD
    About Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1346240694
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tokayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tokayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tokayer works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tokayer’s profile.

    Dr. Tokayer has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

