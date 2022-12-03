Overview of Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD

Dr. Amiel Tokayer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Tokayer works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.