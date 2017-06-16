Dr. Amiksha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amiksha Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amiksha Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Rpp Family And Eldercare, Inc.3975 Jackson St, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 364-5081
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
You could be a couple mints late and they will still see you.
About Dr. Amiksha Patel, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Armc
- University North Dakota
- SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods.