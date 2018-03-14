Overview

Dr. Amil Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Southern Gastroenterology Assoc in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA, Dacula, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastrojejunal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.