Dr. Amil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amil Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Gastroenterology Assoc763 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 985-2000
-
2
Duluth Office3655 Howell Ferry Rd Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 985-2000
-
3
Dacula/Hamilton Mill Office (GMC Specialty Center)2108 Teron Trce Ste 100, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (678) 985-2000
-
4
Snellville Office2295 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 985-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
He is a GREAT DOCTOR, great bedside manners, through, understanding, listens very well!!!! I am so happy that he was referred to my by my other Dr. Jistesh Patel (UROLOGIST) LOL!!
About Dr. Amil Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952588394
Education & Certifications
- Duke University|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastrojejunal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.