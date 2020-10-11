Overview

Dr. Amil Soliz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Soliz works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.