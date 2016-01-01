Dr. Amilcar Lominchar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lominchar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amilcar Lominchar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amilcar Lominchar, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas, Havana, Cuba.
Martin County Health Department3441 SE Willoughby Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 403-5650
Renaissance Medical Center Corp.3832 W HUMPHREY ST, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 440-4420
Orlando Family Physicians5840 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 720-7302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Community Health Centers in3235 SW Port St Lucie Blvd Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 Directions (772) 403-5650
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Medical Practice
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881085827
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas, Havana, Cuba
