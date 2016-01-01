Overview

Dr. Amilcar Lominchar, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas, Havana, Cuba.



Dr. Lominchar works at Martin County Health Department in Stuart, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.