Dr. Choudhury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amimul Choudhury, MD
Overview of Dr. Amimul Choudhury, MD
Dr. Amimul Choudhury, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Choudhury's Office Locations
Monroe Pediatrics Pllc1052 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 242-9550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Very caring , all the staff is great
About Dr. Amimul Choudhury, MD
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1548201080
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
