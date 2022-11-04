See All Neurosurgeons in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Amin Amini, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amin Amini, MD

Dr. Amin Amini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Amini works at Center for Brain and Spine in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Spine Fracture Treatment and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Brain and Spine
    1300 Spring St Ste 210, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 585-7900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Center for Brain and Spine (Rockville)
    9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 585-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spine Fracture Treatment
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spine Fracture Treatment
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amin Amini, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922286517
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amin Amini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amini has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Spine Fracture Treatment and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amini speaks German, Persian and Spanish.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Amini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

