Dr. Amin Amini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amin Amini, MD
Dr. Amin Amini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Amini works at
Dr. Amini's Office Locations
Center for Brain and Spine1300 Spring St Ste 210, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 585-7900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Center for Brain and Spine (Rockville)9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 585-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had back surgery in May 2022 surgery was a success and I am able to go on enjoying the rest of life I have left
About Dr. Amin Amini, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, German, Persian and Spanish
- 1922286517
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University of Utah Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amini has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Spine Fracture Treatment and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amini speaks German, Persian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Amini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.