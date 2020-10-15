Dr. Attia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin Attia, MD
Overview of Dr. Amin Attia, MD
Dr. Amin Attia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Carro Univ Med Sch.
Dr. Attia works at
Dr. Attia's Office Locations
Citrus Valley Family Practice
2250 S Main St Ste 104, Corona, CA 92882
Monday 8:00am - 7:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and patient..
About Dr. Amin Attia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578626909
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Carro Univ Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attia speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Attia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attia.
