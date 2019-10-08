See All Dermatologists in Lake Forest, IL
Overview

Dr. Amin Esfahani, MSC is a Dermatologist in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Esfahani works at Northwestern Medical Group in Lake Forest, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nmff-lake Forest Internal Medicine
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7664

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Diseases
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 08, 2019
    Dr. Esfahani is brilliant! I wouldn't want to see any dermatologist but him. Extremely professional. Solved my problems and put my fears to rest in one visit.
    Daniel Glyn — Oct 08, 2019
    • Dermatology
    • English, Persian
    • 1407261217
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Esfahani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esfahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esfahani works at Northwestern Medical Group in Lake Forest, IL. View the full address on Dr. Esfahani’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Esfahani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esfahani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esfahani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esfahani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

