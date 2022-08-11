See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD

Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Fawwaz works at Amin Fawwaz MD in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fawwaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amin Fawwaz MD
    1110 W La Palma Ave Ste 7, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 956-9101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Anaheim Global Medical Center
  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
  • West Anaheim Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • ARTA Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2022
    I delivered both of my kids with Dr. Fawwaz, my experience in both deliveries was great to say the least. Dr. Fawwaz is very professional, kind and caring The staff are extremely helpful and friendly I’m grateful for the excellent medical and physical care, for taking good care of me and my babies and for making this experience truly amazing
    Alia — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD
    About Dr. Amin Fawwaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1134271380
    • 1134271380
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University Of New York Upstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    American University of Beirut
    • American University of Beirut
    Undergraduate School
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.