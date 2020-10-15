Overview

Dr. Amin Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Gastro Health in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.