Dr. Amin Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amin Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Towson7505 Osler Dr Ste 502, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-4210
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr Kahn has a arsenal of potential treatments for many conditions. He is honest and only does tests and procedures that are medically necessary. He works to help control cost for patient medications. He has gone to great lengths to find ways to improve my quality of life.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1114009263
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr Penn St Univ
- Peww State Univ
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
