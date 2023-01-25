See All Interventional Cardiologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO

Interventional Cardiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO

Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Rmeileh works at Miami International Cardiology Consultants in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL, Davie, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rmeileh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Aventura
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 250-2647
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology
    15100 NW 67th Ave Ste 104, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 563-9633
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Davie
    7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 100, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 289-0323
  4. 4
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Pembroke Pines
    400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 200, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3168
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Anemia
Bedsores
Acidosis
Anemia
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rmeileh?

Jan 25, 2023
Dr. Amin Rmeileh saved my dad’s life. His quick action at the emergency room and accurate diagnosis of his case made all the difference. The best part is his patience and bed side manner that made all the difference. Thank thank you a million thank you.
Tarik Qahawish — Jan 25, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rmeileh to family and friends

Dr. Rmeileh's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rmeileh

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO.

About Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952726358
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Palmetto General Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rmeileh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rmeileh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rmeileh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rmeileh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rmeileh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rmeileh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rmeileh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Amin Rmeileh, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.