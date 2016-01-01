Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amina Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amina Ahmed, MD
Dr. Amina Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
West Bellfort Dialysis21026 W Bellfort, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 392-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amina Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Urdu
- 1467420547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Bengali and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
