Dr. Amina Amin, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amina Amin, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amina Amin, MB BS
Dr. Amina Amin, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Amin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
-
1
Woodrail General Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Clinic1000 W Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 442-1690
-
2
Pathways Community Behavrl Hlth227 Metro Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 634-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
I think Dr. Amin is a very good psychiatrist and a kind person. She was very knowledgeable about my medicines and made adjustments because some of the combinations of medicine were not safe. I would highly recommend her. She is very thorough and concerned about the patient.
About Dr. Amina Amin, MB BS
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1033363676
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.