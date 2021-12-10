Dr. Amina Elkassir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkassir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amina Elkassir, MD
Dr. Amina Elkassir, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
- 1 487 Edsall Blvd, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 224-4312
We have gone to Dr. Elkasir since I was a child (now 31), my nieces go to her, and I plan on bringing my own children. There is literally no better pediatric doctor in the area. She has done more to help and care for my family than I can even begin to list or thank her for. She is blessing to children everywhere.
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Elkassir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkassir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Elkassir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Elkassir speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkassir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkassir.
