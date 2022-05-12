Overview of Dr. Amina Malik, MD

Dr. Amina Malik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Methodist Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.