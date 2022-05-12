Dr. Amina Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amina Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amina Malik, MD
Dr. Amina Malik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
1
Methodist Eye Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-8843
2
Joe E Mclemore MD6500 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-8843
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This review won’t be your typical “this Doctor is awesome” 5-star. We began our journey here, with her, weary. My husband has something going on, medically, that has devastated our family normalcy. Yes, I pick the word devastate. We have been ignored and “referred” to SO MANY physicians because “well, I’m not sure why this is happening”. That’s tough. Our second visit with Dr Malik I FINALLY spoke up and asked Dr Malik and her team to try. TRY HARDER. Dig DEEPER. Be the hero we have been begging for and need. Don’t send us away, again, or re-visit the failed treatments. She did. She called my husband the next day. WHEN his phone rang from her call, at 6pm, I was sure I was getting us fired from her care. Nope. She had options, ideas, and questions. We are following up with her and also talking to some additional specialties. I’m almost 2 years- she chose to be the hero. She dug deeper and tried harder. And that makes an MD and actual medical practitioner. That’s a physician.
About Dr. Amina Malik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Institute
- The Christ Hosp-U Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
