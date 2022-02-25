Dr. Saqib has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amina Saqib, MD
Overview of Dr. Amina Saqib, MD
Dr. Amina Saqib, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Saqib works at
Dr. Saqib's Office Locations
Pulmonary & Intensive Care593 Cranbury Rd Ste 1A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-8880
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saqib is an extremely knowledgeable pulmonologist. She always steered my husband in the right direction. She was never condescending and spoke to us rather than at us, and always dealt with us respectfully. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Amina Saqib, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144578311
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
