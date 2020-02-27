Dr. Amina Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amina Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Amina Watson, MD
Dr. Amina Watson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Bowie17001 Science Dr Ste 102, Bowie, MD 20715 Directions (240) 556-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! So happy and lucky to have her as my daughter's Pediatrician. She is very nice and doesn't rush during the scheduled appointment. I also love that she has same day or next day appointments for a sick visit. I never have a problem with the staff either. They're always courteous and polite to us. Definitely recommend!!!
About Dr. Amina Watson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083610760
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
