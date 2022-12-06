Overview of Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD

Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Akande works at SURGEONS CLINIC-CENTRAL TX in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.