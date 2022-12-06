Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD
Overview of Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD
Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Akande's Office Locations
Surgeons Clinic-central Tx1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 300, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 396-3545
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akande was my doctor through the birth of my son more than a year ago. Her staff was super friendly. She listened and helped me manage my anxiety. She is very knowledgeable and after the birth of my first child (with a different and terrible doctor) she made me feel safe and heard. I moved to Austin and I would rather make the drive to San Marcos for her than risk finding a doctor that I would not feel comfortable with.
About Dr. Aminatu Akande, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1104265032
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akande accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akande has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Akande. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.