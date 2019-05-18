See All Oncologists in Lodi, CA
Dr. Aminder Mehdi, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (8)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aminder Mehdi, MD

Dr. Aminder Mehdi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Mark Twain Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Mehdi works at Stockton Hematology/Oncology in Lodi, CA with other offices in Manteca, CA and Stockton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehdi's Office Locations

    Harvey Hashimoto MD
    801 S Ham Ln Ste S, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 366-2616
    300 Northgate Dr, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 665-4782
    Stockton Hematology Oncology Med Group
    2626 N California St Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 466-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • Mark Twain Medical Center
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Biopsy
Blood Disorders
Anemia
Biopsy
Blood Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2019
    great work
    DAVID E. GREEN in stockton — May 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aminder Mehdi, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Hindi
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

