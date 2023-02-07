Dr. Amir Abdul-Jabbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Jabbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Abdul-Jabbar, MD
Dr. Amir Abdul-Jabbar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Neurosurgery751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7077
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The office really seemed to care about getting all aspects of my need met.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801155767
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Abdul-Jabbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Jabbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Jabbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Jabbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Jabbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Jabbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.