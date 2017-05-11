Overview of Dr. Amir Aftab, MD

Dr. Amir Aftab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Aftab works at Inpatient Consultants Of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.