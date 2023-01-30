Dr. Amir Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Agha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Agha, MD
Dr. Amir Agha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Jackson Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Dr. Agha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Agha's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Arthritis Institute2401 State Ave Ste 100, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 399-3543
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Jackson Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agha?
Really have been going to doctor for 2 or 3 years trust his opinion and he spends time with you talking with you listen to you tries to help as good as he could he had me do infusions for quite a while but then I ended up getting shingles which I didn't know about but you don't sit in the waiting room for very much time at all... Overall very good experience and he really helps you with whatever is going on with you
About Dr. Amir Agha, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1831381789
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agha works at
Dr. Agha has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.