Overview of Dr. Amir Ahmadian, MD

Dr. Amir Ahmadian, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Ahmadian works at NeuSpine Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Odessa, FL and Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.