Dr. Amir Ahmadian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Ahmadian, MD
Dr. Amir Ahmadian, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ahmadian's Office Locations
NeuSpine Institute2590 Healing Way Ste 310, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 333-1186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NeuSpine Institute15141 Ogden Loop, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (813) 333-1186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NeuSpine Institute Brandon510 Vonderburg Dr Ste 213, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 333-1186Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
very helpful in explaining my situation wjth my back
About Dr. Amir Ahmadian, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1073789335
Education & Certifications
- Nemours Hospital for Children
- Tampa General Hospital|University of South Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
