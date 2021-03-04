See All Otolaryngologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Amir Ajar, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amir Ajar, MD

Dr. Amir Ajar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ajar works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (ENT in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ajar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Japanese Performers Inc
    3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 308, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 378-8787
  2. 2
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance
    4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 303-5360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Dr Ajar gets my 5 stars. From the moment I stepped into the office until the moment I left,i was totally amazed by his exceptional work ethics and comprehensive evaluation. I highly recommend him for your ENT needs.
    Safina Maoodi — Mar 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amir Ajar, MD
    About Dr. Amir Ajar, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467585216
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Ajar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ajar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ajar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ajar works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (ENT in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ajar’s profile.

    Dr. Ajar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

