Dr. Amir Ali, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (15)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amir Ali, MD

Dr. Amir Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll.

Dr. Ali works at Noble Primary Care Associates PA in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Noble Primary Care Associates PA
    2205 Williams Trace Blvd Ste 107, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 313-3901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Tonsillitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 04, 2017
    great doctor , understands and listens to patients needs. I like his staff, very knowledgeable women and do their best to help when needed
    Zubeda — Oct 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amir Ali, MD
    About Dr. Amir Ali, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1750482691
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilson Meml Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Dow Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Noble Primary Care Associates PA in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

