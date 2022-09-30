Overview of Dr. Amir Alizadeh-Khosroshahi, MD

Dr. Amir Alizadeh-Khosroshahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Alizadeh-Khosroshahi works at Dr. Amir Alizadeh, MD in Cranston, RI with other offices in North Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.