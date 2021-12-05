See All Otolaryngologists in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Amir Allak, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amir Allak, MD

Dr. Amir Allak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their fellowship with University of California - Davis Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Allak works at South Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Allak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Valley ENT - West Jordan
    3584 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 566-8304
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Riverton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery With Navigational System Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Without Navigational System Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Disorder Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Posterior Nasal Pack Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery After Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus X-Ray Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Culture Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amir Allak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467751008
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California - Davis Facial Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
