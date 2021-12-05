Dr. Amir Allak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Allak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Allak, MD
Dr. Amir Allak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their fellowship with University of California - Davis Facial Plastic Surgery
Dr. Allak works at
Dr. Allak's Office Locations
-
1
South Valley ENT - West Jordan3584 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 566-8304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allak?
It seems like specialists nowadays don't care about patients because they aren't going to interact with them for all but a short time. That is NOT the case with Dr. Allak. I could tell he really cared about me and my needs. He even remembered my husband's name even through he only met him when he came to get me at the hospital. I was very happy with my procedure and the follow up. Everything went better than expected. Cannot recommend Dr. Allak enough.
About Dr. Amir Allak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1467751008
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Davis Facial Plastic Surgery
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allak accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allak works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Allak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.