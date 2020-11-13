Dr. Amir Anis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Anis, MD
Overview of Dr. Amir Anis, MD
Dr. Amir Anis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.
Dr. Anis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anis' Office Locations
-
1
Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute3415 Mcintosh Cir, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-4000
-
2
Freeman Health System1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Barton County Hospital
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anis?
Dr Anis has been caring for my mother with a reoccurring beast cancer for over seven years. He has done well to care and provide clear answers. Mom has serious hearing loss and he is diligent about speaking clearly and slowly so that she can understand. He is professional and friendly.
About Dr. Amir Anis, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598859084
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anis works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.