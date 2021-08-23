Overview of Dr. Amir Ansari-Ezabadi, MD

Dr. Amir Ansari-Ezabadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Victor Babes, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Ansari-Ezabadi works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.